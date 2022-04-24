 Skip to main content
38th annual Heritage Run raises money for child advocacy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization went out for a run in the rainy weather for a good cause Sunday.

Winnebago County CASA hosted its 38th annual Heritage Run Sunday at Midway Village Museum.

The runners got to look through the history of the Forest City as they ran up to five miles, raising money for the child advocacy program.

CASA, short for Court Appointed Special Advocate, is a member of the community that represents an abused or neglected child in court.

Marla Wilson participated and won first prize in Sunday's race. She says it is important to raise awareness of the problems these kids face.

"It takes money to train with CASA," Wilson says. "If you want to be a person who helps the child, there's a whole training program that you need to go to so that you understand what's happening when you're in front of the judge or you're working with the parent."

Winnebago County CASA will be hosting another event in the summer to bring awareness to their efforts.

