$33.5 million university maintenance investments announced

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has just announced a $33.5 million maintenance project investment at four universities: University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), Western Illinois University, Northern Illinois University, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
This amount brings the total investment in maintenance plans across state higher education institutions to $434 million. The funding encompasses 149 repair and infrastructure upgrade projects across the state. The investment was made possible by Rebuild Illinois, Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan capital plan.
“Smoothing sidewalks, fixing leaky pipes, repairing sewage lines and exteriors, replacing broken windows – these are the kind of upgrades that ensure students have a modern learning experience and can feel proud of the schools they attend,” said JB Pritzker.
Renovations include repairing a damaged façade to the East Tower at College of Medicine at UIC, roof replacement at Western Illinois University, repairing the roofs at the Music Building and Gabel Hall at Northern Illinois University, and replacing an electrical feeder at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
“Deferred maintenance projects are an important part of keeping our State facilities up-to-date, sustainable, and accessible, ensuring they meet the growing needs of the populations they serve,” said Jim Underwood, Director of the Capital Development Board.
Ninety-four of the 149 maintenance projects are scheduled at community colleges. The remaining 55 projects take place at four-year universities across Illinois.