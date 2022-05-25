3 varieties of baby formula included in Friday giveaway

ROCKFORD -- On Friday, May 27, UW Health’s SwedishAmerican Hospital will partner with State Representative Maurice West, D-Rockford, to host a Baby Formula giveaway in the Discovery Center parking lot (711 Main Street, Rockford).
“As a father to a young daughter, I understand the fear of not being able to provide my child with everything she needs,” West said.
“Right now, we have families that are suffering because they can’t find formula and give their babies the nutrition they need to be healthy and strong. Through this partnership, I hope to help our families and make sure our youngest community members don’t go to bed hungry.”
Formulas available are Enfamil, GentleEase, and Nutrmigen,
The giveaway event starts at 10 am and will conclude at 2pm or when supplies run out.
Families with limited baby formula resources are encouraged to stop by.