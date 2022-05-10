3 suspects arrested in vehicle theft, pursuit

JANESVILLE -- On May 10 just because 3 a.m., Janesville Police Officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of East Memorial after a homeowner found two males trying to steal his Kia vehicle.
The homeowner saw the suspects leave in another Kia vehicle and reported its license plate number to police.
Another Janesville officer located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Milton and Walker and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The vehicle then fled from officers going West on Centerway and then South on Center Avenue.
The vehicle pursuit then continued south on Highway 51 with speeds reaching up to 100 miles per hour.
A Rock County Deputy was able to deploy Stop Stick devices and the Kia continued to drive on two flat front tires.
The vehicle pursuit ended near Beloit at Riverside and Bayliss.
Three suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
A Police perimeter was set up around the area and all three suspects were captured.
The suspects were also involved in a break-in to a residence on Elida Street that occurred in the early morning hours of April 26.
During that occurrence, three suspects were captured immediately while one suspect, Matthew Kluth, fled the incident in another stolen vehicle.
That vehicle was later found abandoned in Beloit.
All suspects are being held in custody either at the jail or the Youth Services center.
After a review of both cases, the following charges were issued:
- Matthew E. Kluth, 18. Beloit
15 and 16 year old suspects, Beloit
- Charges from May 10:
Operating Motor Vehicle Without Owner's Consent
Felony Fleeing
Recklessly Endangering Safety
Possession of Burglary Tools-Party to the Crime
Criminal Damage to Property-Party to the Crime
Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Trespassing
Rock County Warrant for Failure to Report to Jail
- Charges from April 16:
Burglary
Operating Motor Vehicle Without Owner's Consent
Felony Fleeing
Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Dognapping
Theft
- Charges from May 10:
- Charges from May 10:
Operating Motor Vehicle Without Owner's Consent - Passenger
Possession of Burglary Tools-Party to the Crime
Criminal Damage to Property-Party to the Crime
Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Trespassing