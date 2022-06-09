 Skip to main content
3 Rockford suspects taken into custody after call of shots fired

ROCKFORD --  On Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 7:55 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street for a call of shots fired from a vehicle. 

Officers were able to find the suspect's vehicle in the 4200 block of Beach Street. 

As officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, two of the four occupants fled on foot. 

The two occupants in the vehicle, Mario Perkins and a 13-year-old male, were taken into custody. 

The third occupant, a 17-year-old male, was found only a short distance away.

The fourth occupant has not been detained.

During the investigation, officers were able to recover a rifle and two loaded handguns, one reported stolen from Arizona, from inside the vehicle. 

Officers also seized a fourth loaded gun from the area of the fleeing suspects.

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges:

Mario Perkins, 32, Rockford

Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Armed Habitual Criminal

Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford

Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford

Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Juvenile Custody Warrant

