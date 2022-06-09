3 Rockford suspects taken into custody after call of shots fired

ROCKFORD -- On Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 7:55 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Chestnut Street for a call of shots fired from a vehicle.
Officers were able to find the suspect's vehicle in the 4200 block of Beach Street.
As officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, two of the four occupants fled on foot.
The two occupants in the vehicle, Mario Perkins and a 13-year-old male, were taken into custody.
The third occupant, a 17-year-old male, was found only a short distance away.
The fourth occupant has not been detained.
During the investigation, officers were able to recover a rifle and two loaded handguns, one reported stolen from Arizona, from inside the vehicle.
Officers also seized a fourth loaded gun from the area of the fleeing suspects.
After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges:
Mario Perkins, 32, Rockford
Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Armed Habitual Criminal
Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford
Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford
Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Juvenile Custody Warrant