3 Illinois residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

CHICAGO (AP) - Three more Illinois residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an investigation revealed their mobile devices were inside the building that day.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that investigators became aware of the devices after serving a search warrant on Google.
Investigators them compared the photographs on their driver's licenses with images of the three inside the Capitol that day.
The three admitted to investigators they were inside the Capitol and were charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and other similar charges.