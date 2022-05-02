 Skip to main content
3 Freeport residents arrested in armed incidents

By Andrew Carrigan

On April 29, the Freeport Police Department investigated two separate incidents involving armed subjects.  
 
During the investigations, three individuals were arrested and charged. 
 
19-year-old Freeport resident Marsean Baker is being held on $30,000 bond and charged with:   

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon without a FOID 
  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon: under 21 years of age 
  • Resisting Arrest 

20-year-old Freeport resident Jaedyn Baker is being held on $25,000 bond and charged with: 

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon without a FOID 
  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon: under 21 years of age 
  • Resisting Arrest 

22-year-old Freeport resident Jonah Durns is being held on $50,000 bond and charged with: 

  • Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon 
  • Possession of Firearm without Requisite FOID 

