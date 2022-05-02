3 Freeport residents arrested in armed incidents

On April 29, the Freeport Police Department investigated two separate incidents involving armed subjects.
During the investigations, three individuals were arrested and charged.
19-year-old Freeport resident Marsean Baker is being held on $30,000 bond and charged with:
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon without a FOID
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon: under 21 years of age
- Resisting Arrest
20-year-old Freeport resident Jaedyn Baker is being held on $25,000 bond and charged with:
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon without a FOID
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon: under 21 years of age
- Resisting Arrest
22-year-old Freeport resident Jonah Durns is being held on $50,000 bond and charged with:
- Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon
- Possession of Firearm without Requisite FOID