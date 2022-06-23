2nd annual 'Art's Happening Downtown' festival starts Saturday

ROCKFORD -- "Art's Happening Downtown" festival in its second year starts up on Saturday, June 25.
The art and music festival will be held from noon until 10:00 p.m. on the 300 block of Market Street between Madison and 1st.
Admission to the event is $12 in advance or $15 at the gate.
Admission for kids aged 12 and under is free.
The event will happen rain or shine.
Eight teams of local artists have created innovative installation art environments for visitors to interact with.
Nine live musical acts in a variety of genres will perform from noon to 10:00 pm.
The live bands are:
From Chicago: W.O.R.M and Bellhead
From Rockford: Prairie Smoke, Half Catholic, The Funeral March and Dre Skrillah
From Freeport: Blackcat Manor
From Carbondale: Lukane & DJ Fat Mack
From Kansas City: Freight Train Rabbit Killer
Food and beverages will also be available for Ka-Bao, Thai Jasmine, Prairie Street Brewhouse and Inzombia Coffee.
To purchase wristbands in advance, see the map of the festival, or find other info, visit the Art's Happening Downtown website.