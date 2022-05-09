 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

292 new Illinois attorneys to be sworn in May 12

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois Supreme Court building outside

Image courtesy of the Illinois Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD – On Thursday, May 12, the Illinois Supreme Court will swear in 292 attorneys in a virtual Illinois State Bar admission ceremony. 

“On behalf of the Illinois Supreme Court, I would like to congratulate the new admittees on passing the bar exam,” Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said.

“This is a great achievement and we welcome you to the legal profession.” 

All 292 attorney candidates passed the February 2022 Bar Exam and have passed a required ethics examination. 

The number of admittees for each district are: 

  • First District: 223 
  • Second District: 18 
  • Third District: 29 
  • Fourth District: 8 
  • Fifth District: 14 

With the admittance of the 292 attorney candidates, Illinois will have approximately 96,000 licensed attorneys.  

Recommended for you