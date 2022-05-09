292 new Illinois attorneys to be sworn in May 12

SPRINGFIELD – On Thursday, May 12, the Illinois Supreme Court will swear in 292 attorneys in a virtual Illinois State Bar admission ceremony.
“On behalf of the Illinois Supreme Court, I would like to congratulate the new admittees on passing the bar exam,” Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said.
“This is a great achievement and we welcome you to the legal profession.”
All 292 attorney candidates passed the February 2022 Bar Exam and have passed a required ethics examination.
The number of admittees for each district are:
- First District: 223
- Second District: 18
- Third District: 29
- Fourth District: 8
- Fifth District: 14
With the admittance of the 292 attorney candidates, Illinois will have approximately 96,000 licensed attorneys.