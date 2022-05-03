25,000 Illinois acres help climate change through USDA programs

SPRINGFIELD – 25,000 acres of land are available in Illinois through the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) general sign-up.
Agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting more than 2 million acres in offers from agricultural producers and landowners.
There are three different types of CRP: grassland, continuous, and the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP.)
“Our conservation programs are voluntary, and at the end of the day, producers are making market-based decisions as the program was designed to allow and encourage,” said Scott Halpin, FSA State Executive Director in Illinois.
“Producers are still looking at options under the working-lands Grassland CRP, the more targeted buffer-type practices under Continuous CRP, and partnership opportunities through CREP.”
Halprin continued, “For farmers who have decided to return all or a portion of their land into production agriculture, USDA will also be reaching out to ensure they understand and can take advantage of options to either prepare the land for production or transition it to beginning farmers.”
Offers for new land under the General CRP were notably lower compared to 2021 numbers, with less than 400,000 acres being offered in 2022 versus 700,000 acres from last year.
Producers have submitted offers on almost 260,000 acres through both the Continuous and the CREP sign-up so far this year while the Grassland sign-up had its highest participation on record.
Through the Conservation Reserve Program, producers and landowners can play a key role in climate change mitigation efforts around the country.