2023 Starts on a warm note, then returns to normal

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With 2022 coming to a close we see mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers overnight tonight. A mild start to the first week of 2023 is ahead.
We traded partly sunny skies with cloudy skies as well as some light scattered showers. A mix of light rain with some flakes is possible as we head into the overnight hours however it transitions to just rain as the night goes on. While travel issues are limited keep an eye out for slick spots as you head to your New Year's Eve festivities. Showers wrap up late night tonight into early tomorrow morning.
Waking up tomorrow morning there could be some patchy to dense fog so use caution as you approach foggy areas. Other than that, New Years Day remains quiet and calm with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 40's.
The first week of 2023 brings warm and soggy weather for the first half, then turning back to normal by the end of the week. Monday during the day remains dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 40's to low 50's. By Monday night into Tuesday morning heavy soaking rainfall moves in. There could be a rumble or two of thunder overnight as well.
Warm temperatures continue into Tuesday as temperatures reach the mid to upper 50's, which is flirting with record territory. As the day goes on, temperatures tumble back into the more seasonable range.
For the middle of the week onward winter returns, temperatures remain in the upper 20's to low 30's with some chances for snow showers as we get towards the end of the week and into the weekend.