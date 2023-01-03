2022 stayed near average, but had wild swings inbetween

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures and precipitation were close to average in 2022, but the month-to-month changes were all over the place.
Overall, the year ended slightly below average, at 0.2° below average. However, you can see how much variability we saw, especially at the start of the year. January and April were well below normal (especially January), while March and May were completely opposite.
The year seemed to level out from there, but that doesn't tell all of the story. June 2022 overall was only slightly warmer than average but had some of the warmest weather in 10 years. A handful of days were close to 100°, then Rockford hit 100° on the 21st. This was the first time in around 10 years that Rockford got to 100°.
As for precipitation, long dry stretches balance out wetter than usual months. August and September stand out by far. August 2022 was the 7th wettest on record with over double the amount of rain we usually see. During both months, it wasn't that we saw constant rain. Instead, 2 torrential rain events dropped 5"+ for rainfall, causing flash flooding and spiking the results for both months.
2022 didn't provide much for snow. The year in total ended around one foot below average. Remember- this spans the end of last winter and the start of the 2022-2023 winter. Last winter was a whopping 16"+ below average, while the start of this winter is around 6" below average thanks to December 2022.