2022 Rockford City Market opens this Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The 2022 Rockford City Market opens Friday, May 20 from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
There will be 70 local vendors selling products like produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked goods, dog treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, and t-shirts.
The vendors will line State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside the Rockford City Market building at 116 North Madison Street.
Other activities the Market will feature include, but is not limited to:
- Live music from Swingbilly RFD
- A Sprouts Kids activity held by the Angelic Organics Learning Center
- Axe throwing pop-up held by Big Timber Axe Throwing
13 WREX is a sponsor of the event and will feature newscasts highlighting daily activities.
The 2022 Rockford City Market event map and general information can be found online.