2 victims wounded in drive-by shooting

ROCKFORD -- On Sunday, June 12 around 1:40 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 400 block of 15th Avenue on a call of shots fired.
When authorities arrived, officers noticed spent shell casings.
Simultaneously, officers were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The male victims, one 30 years old and the other 31 years old, reported that as they were leaving a business in the 500 block of 15th Avenue, a vehicle drove by and opened fire.
The gunshots struck both victims and their vehicle.
Both victims were not identified.