...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2 victims wounded in drive-by shooting

ROCKFORD -- On Sunday, June 12 around 1:40 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 400 block of 15th Avenue on a call of shots fired.

When authorities arrived, officers noticed spent shell casings.

Simultaneously, officers were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

The male victims, one 30 years old and the other 31 years old, reported that as they were leaving a business in the 500 block of 15th Avenue, a vehicle drove by and opened fire.

The gunshots struck both victims and their vehicle.

Both victims were not identified.

