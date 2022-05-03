180 scholarships awarded to 140 local students

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) has announced its 2022 scholarship recipients.
180 scholarships totaling $372,651 have been awarded to local students.
The scholarships will support the post-secondary educational goals of 140 local students from 25 high schools.
CFNIL also manages 100 scholarship endowments, each created with different criteria encompassing the interests and community’s needs.
Many scholarships are memorials that celebrate the life and passions of individuals.
Since 2000, CFNIL has awarded $4 million to local students.
Most scholarship recipients are graduating high school students in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.
Recipients have many different interests including education, STEM, business, fire, science, and healthcare.
Students are from many different racial and ethnic backgrounds and include high academic achievers, non-traditional, those with financial need, and athletes.
Applications for CFNIL scholarships are reviewed by community volunteers in a “blind” process than insures objective decisions.
This year, 1,100 scholarship applications were read by a panel of 110 volunteers.
“A scholarship is more than a check, it is a down payment on the future of our community,” said CFNIL President Dan Ross.
“Each year we are reminded that the past generosity of donors, the present commitment of volunteers, and the ongoing exceptional efforts of local students are all part of building our future.
If the CFNIL Scholarship Class of 2022 is any indication, that future will be very bright!’
The in-person CFNIL Scholarship Award Night returns Thursday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Klehm Arboretum.
The event welcomes families, donors, and community members to celebrate the scholarship recipients.
For more information about the CNFIL scholarship class of 2022, visit cfnil.org/2022-scholarship-recipients