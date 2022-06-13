$175 million new investment to support Illinois early childhood programs

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker announced today over $175 million in investments have been made to support child care providers and families.
The nation-leading financing changes will take effect July 1.
“Back in 2019, I set a goal that Illinois will be the best state in the nation for families raising young children,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Today, I am proud to announce a set of initiatives to make it easier for families to access quality childcare and early childhood education. When our youngest families succeed, our whole state reaps the benefits. That’s the Illinois our residents deserve—and together, we’re making it happen.”
Currently, 100,000 Illinois children are served through Illinois' Child Care Assistance Program.
To date, $978 in funding has reached more than 12,000 providers receiving direct relief.
“Investment in early childhood education is essential, because it sets a child on the path toward success at an early age,” said State Senator Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago).
“Those early years of a child’s life are essential to their development, and when they begin their education on the right start, they are statistically better off socially, emotionally, and academically.”