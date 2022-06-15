 Skip to main content
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

17-year-old killed in DUI crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crash generic

MACHESNEY PARK -- On June 14 around 9:35 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call for a single vehicle traffic accident on the 10800 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a Honda Civic had ran into a pole and had heavy front end damage as a result.

Deputy investigations discovered that Reid was traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and hit the pole.

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old male, was transported to a Rockford hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Another unidentified passenger in the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

27-year-old Machesney Park resident Emily Reid was not injured in the accident.

Upon review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charge:

Emily Reid, 27, Machesney Park: Aggravated DUI causing of death

