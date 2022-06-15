17-year-old killed in DUI crash

MACHESNEY PARK -- On June 14 around 9:35 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call for a single vehicle traffic accident on the 10800 block of Ventura Boulevard.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a Honda Civic had ran into a pole and had heavy front end damage as a result.
Deputy investigations discovered that Reid was traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, and hit the pole.
The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old male, was transported to a Rockford hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Another unidentified passenger in the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
27-year-old Machesney Park resident Emily Reid was not injured in the accident.
Upon review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charge:
Emily Reid, 27, Machesney Park: Aggravated DUI causing of death