$17,062 grant funding awarded to 9 neighborhood organizations

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- $17,062 in grant funding has been awarded to nine groups and organizations working to improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods they serve.
Recipients of the Neighborhood Grants Program are non-profits and neighborhood organizations that operate in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, or Winnebago Counties.
The maximum award for an organization is $2,500.
Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and Northwest HomeStart, the benefactors of the grants, will host a reception to recognize the recipients and celebrate their efforts.
The reception will take place on Thursday, May 26 at HomeStart’s Rockford office location: 803 North Church Road.
2022 Neighborhood Grant Recipients:
- AF & AM Crusade
$2,500 for “Keep it Clean in Ward 13: We Rock!”
Precincts 2 through 5 of the 13th Ward will hold a neighborhood cleanup.
In addition, the Stroll on State holiday decorations and festivities will be extended to West State Street, bringing back pride and removing stigma of the area, while also helping spread cheer this Christmas season.
- Comprehensive Community Solutions, Inc. (CCS)
$2,500 for "ALPHA Garden”
CCS will double their garden bed space, plant fruit trees and bushes, and increase community engagement.
The garden will be used to educate, feed, and supplement relationships with nearby families.
- Coronado Haskell Neighborhood Association:
$2,500 for "Coronado Haskell Peace Space”
Landscaping will be added to this park, established 2021, in the heart of Coronado Haskell neighborhood.
This will create a more welcoming space and help beautify the neighborhood.
- First Covenant Church
$2,500 for "Summer Park 2022”
First Covenant will hire and train young people to staff Summer Park 2022, a need-based park ministry for working neighborhood parents who need supervision for their grade school-aged children during the summer months.
- Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity
$750 for "Beverly Park Garage Sales”
This grant will support the 5th annual resident-led Beverly Park Neighborhood garage sales.
- SecondFirst Church
$2,500 for "Serious Soup: A Soup Kitchen at SecondFirst Church”
Serious Soup is a weekly soup kitchen located at SecondFirst Church in the Coronado Haskell neighborhood that will continue to provide fresh, hot, and nutritious food and the opportunity for fellowship for all who attend.
- West Gateway Coalition
$1,225 for "Picnic with the Police”
West Gateway Coalition plans to host a cookout picnic at Rockford Police District Station #1 in efforts to improve communication between law enforcement and residents.
- Winnebago Community Historical Society (WCHS)
$1,350 for "Keeping Winnebago Beautiful”
WCHS plans to improve and add new landscaping around the Town Hall building and adjacent lots to help improve curb appeal.
The new look is hoped to encourage other businesses and organizations to enhance the aesthetics of the Village.
- Winnebago County Housing Authority
$1,237.14 for "Beautifying Collier Gardens’ Walls”
Murals will be painted in each wing of the building and canvas pictures will be framed and hung in the front entrance.
These enhancements will create a more inviting and warmer environment for current and new residents.