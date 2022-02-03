 Skip to main content
16-year-old boy charged after stabbing Thursday morning

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to a release from Rockford Police, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery to a victim over 60.

On Thursday, February, 3, 2022, at 9:25 a.m., Rockford Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Trevor Circle for reports of a stabbing victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old female suffering from two stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for her non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers also located an 83-year-old female who had been pushed to the ground and suffered a minor injury.

Rockford Police officers and detectives continued to investigate and identified a 16-year-old male suspect who was taken into custody a short time later.

