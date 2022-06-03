15-year-old boy killed, two injured in Lee County UTV accident

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — A 15-year-old boy has died, and two others were hurt after a UTV crash in rural Lee County.
According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a UTV rollover crash on Hoosier Rd. just north of Naylor Rd. in Lee County north of Franklin Grove. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities say the UTV was traveling north on Hoosier Rd. when the driver lost control, rolling over, and hitting a pole.
A 15-year-old Ashton boy was taken to Rochelle Hospital where le later died due to injuries from the crash.
Two other boys, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old both from Franklin Grove, were both taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon and later to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says they were assisted at the scene by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, Ashton Fire Department, Franklin Grove Fire Department, and the Ogle County Coroner's Office.