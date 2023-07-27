14-Year-Old Poplar Grove Softball player headed to Florida as an "All-American"

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. — 14-year-old Brecken Ralston-Walsh has dedicated a lot of time to softball, the sport she fell in love playing at the age of six.
"I just kind of fell in love as soon as I started playing," she said.
"The most like earliest thing I remember is I started being a catcher."
A position she never thought she would enjoy.
"I was like, No, I don't want to do this," she said jokingly.
"But then as soon as I like put on like the catcher's gear and stepped on the field, I just enjoyed it."
Once her coaches convinced Ralston-Walsh that she truly was as good as her talent on the field had shown, she knew it was time to take it to the next level.
"My travel ball coach, he had messaged me multiple times, telling me he believes in me and it just kind of showed me that okay, so it's not just my family who sees the good in me, it's other people can recognize this."
And when it came time to tryout, "I feel like I just needed to go out there and just leave it all out there like having just good form good mechanics," she said.
"They, the trial instructors told us multiple times that it doesn't matter. Like if it's good or bad, though, they're really looking at mechanics and form and having a good attitude and staying positive."
That positive attitude along with her talent on the field, landed her a spot on the roster.
She was at school when she got the text telling her she was heading to Florida with her family.
"I was so happy I like started like having happy tears and I was just and then like when we got to lunch I told my friends everybody gave me a big hug."
Her mother and former Coach Erin Walsh says this honor is everything her daughter worked for.
"Brecken is the hardest working child that I know," she said.
"I mean, she just gives 110% every day. I'm hoping that she takes everything she's learned as a child growing up through softball, and she's also a volleyball and basketball player, but all of these life lessons she's learned and then she can take them up and just be a successful adult as she continues to grow."
Erin went on to say that the transition from "Coach" to just "Mom" was tough, but will always be her biggest supporter.
"I do give her tips here and there, I'll video hits if she doesn't like what she got she can take a look at it and see what she needs to improve," she said.
"I have gone down now I'm coaching my eight year old. So I'm still doing a little bit of coaching, but it is fun to be able to sit back and just enjoy the ride."
She also knows that from her playing days, her daughter is well on her way to not just being successful on the field, but in life as well.
"You know how to get along with people how to be a team player, how to take instruction from your coaches, and all of that translates into life," she said.
"As you get older, eventually you're going to be an employee, eventually you're going to be a boss, probably a mom, a spouse."
At just 14-years-old, this determined young athlete knows what it takes to make it to the top.
"A player like me needs like dedication and just showing how you have to put in effort and show that like hard work does pay off and like after all this work, you it will pay off eventually," Brecken said.