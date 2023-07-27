14-Year-Old Poplar Grove Softball player headed to Florida as an "All-American"

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT
FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHEASTERN
WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...

At 843 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry Valley,
or 7 miles southwest of Belvidere, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Kirkland, New Milford,
Monroe Center and Fairdale.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 113 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 17 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone
and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 145 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Roads and streets may
be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 839 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
nearly stationary thunderstorms. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen northwest of Rockford.
- Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches are possible with these
storms. Additional storms may move into the area over the
next 1 to 2 hours.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Rockford, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills,
McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park, Machesney
Park, Roscoe, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake, South Beloit,
Rockton, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport and Cary.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockton, moving
east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Shirland and Harrison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,
Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be
flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per
hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves
across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite
relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought
conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain
rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially
in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees
occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

14-Year-Old Poplar Grove Softball player headed to Florida as an "All-American"

  • Updated
  • 0
14-Year-Old Poplar Grove Softball player headed to Florida as an "All-American"

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. — 14-year-old Brecken Ralston-Walsh has dedicated a lot of time to softball, the sport she fell in love playing at the age of six.

"I just kind of fell in love as soon as I started playing," she said.

"The most like earliest thing I remember is I started being a catcher."

A position she never thought she would enjoy.

"I was like, No, I don't want to do this," she said jokingly.

"But then as soon as I like put on like the catcher's gear and stepped on the field, I just enjoyed it."

Once her coaches convinced Ralston-Walsh that she truly was as good as her talent on the field had shown, she knew it was time to take it to the next level.

"My travel ball coach, he had messaged me multiple times, telling me he believes in me and it just kind of showed me that okay, so it's not just my family who sees the good in me, it's other people can recognize this."

And when it came time to tryout, "I feel like I just needed to go out there and just leave it all out there like having just good form good mechanics," she said.

"They, the trial instructors told us multiple times that it doesn't matter. Like if it's good or bad, though, they're really looking at mechanics and form and having a good attitude and staying positive."

That positive attitude along with her talent on the field, landed her a spot on the roster.

She was at school when she got the text telling her she was heading to Florida with her family.

"I was so happy I like started like having happy tears and I was just and then like when we got to lunch I told my friends everybody gave me a big hug."

Her mother and former Coach Erin Walsh says this honor is everything her daughter worked for.

"Brecken is the hardest working child that I know," she said.

"I mean, she just gives 110% every day. I'm hoping that she takes everything she's learned as a child growing up through softball, and she's also a volleyball and basketball player, but all of these life lessons she's learned and then she can take them up and just be a successful adult as she continues to grow."

Erin went on to say that the transition from "Coach" to just "Mom" was tough, but will always be her biggest supporter.

"I do give her tips here and there, I'll video hits if she doesn't like what she got she can take a look at it and see what she needs to improve," she said.

"I have gone down now I'm coaching my eight year old. So I'm still doing a little bit of coaching, but it is fun to be able to sit back and just enjoy the ride."

She also knows that from her playing days, her daughter is well on her way to not just being successful on the field, but in life as well.

"You know how to get along with people how to be a team player, how to take instruction from your coaches, and all of that translates into life," she said.

"As you get older, eventually you're going to be an employee, eventually you're going to be a boss, probably a mom, a spouse."

At just 14-years-old, this determined young athlete knows what it takes to make it to the top.

"A player like me needs like dedication and just showing how you have to put in effort and show that like hard work does pay off and like after all this work, you it will pay off eventually," Brecken said.

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

