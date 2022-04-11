13-Year-Old Lake Villa boy allegedly steals teacher's car, potentially headed to Rockford

LAKE VILLA, Ill (WREX) — The public should be on the lookout Monday evening after a Lake Villa boy allegedly stole his teachers car.
According to Lake Villa police, The Lake Villa Police Department responded to Palombi Middle School for a stolen vehicle report.
Through an investigation, it was determined that a 13-year-old student, had gained access to a staff members car keys and had taken their vehicle from the school parking lot.
According to a release from Lake Villa police, the boy is believed to be headed to Rockford where he is originally from.
Police also believe he is armed and dangerous at this time.
Because of his age, his name is not being released to the public at this time.
This incident is still under investigation.
The stolen vehicle is a gray 2019 Kia Sorento SUV, with Illinois registration #BM63486.