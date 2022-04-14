13 WREX's Alex Kirchner to compete in Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WREX) — The historic Boston Marathon is on Monday, April 18th, and thousands of runners from around the world will race through the city's historic streets, including 13 WREX Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner.
For Alex, qualifying for the race has been a journey.
For months, he has been focused on Monday's race, conditioning at home and participating in events throughout the country.
Alex finally qualified for the marathon last fall, which will celebrate its 126th year next week.
The Boston Marathon is the longest-running marathon in the world, first organized by the Boston Athletic Association in 1897. The marathon features some of the fastest runners around the world, including Olympic gold medalists.
This year will be the first time the Boston Marathon is held on the third Monday of April, known as Patriot's Day, since 2019.
The marathon was canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire 13 WREX family wishes Alex good luck and weather on this amazing achievement and we will be cheering him on!