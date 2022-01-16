13 WREX receives 7 first-place Silver Dome Awards

13 WREX was recently recognized by the Illinois Broadcaster's Association by winning 7 first place Silver Dome Awards.
Named after the iconic dome on the Illinois State Capitol, the Silver Dome Awards recognize the “Best of the Best” in Illinois broadcasting, according to the IBA. Entries are judged by markets by out-of-state professional broadcasters in similar size markets.
13 WREX competes in the Medium Market TV competition, which includes stations in six different television markets across the state of Illinois. The winners were announced in late December.
13 WREX was nominated for 15 awards. Here's a look at the winners:
Best Local Program - Series or Documentary
- Stroll on State - WREX Staff
Best TV Continuing Coverage
- Belvidere police accused of systemic abuse of power, excessive force - Kristin Crowley, WREX Staff
Best TV Investigative Report
- Belvidere Police accused of systemic abuse of power, excessive force - Kurtis Lawler, Kristin Crowley
Best TV Hard News Story
- Fear on 500 Webster Avenue - Kristin Crowley, Robert Burke
Best TV Light Feature
- Putting mail-in voting to the test - Kristin Crowley, William Ingalls, Josh Morgan
Best Use of Non-Broadcast Media
- 13 WREX Digital Projects - Andy Carrigan, WREX Staff
Best Photojournalist
- Life after miscarriage: Women bravely share stories of loss and healing - Mary Sugden, Kyle Yonkers, Robert Burke, Kurtis Lawler, Josh Morgan