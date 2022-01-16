 Skip to main content
13 WREX receives 7 first-place Silver Dome Awards

By Andrew Carrigan

13 WREX was recently recognized by the Illinois Broadcaster's Association by winning 7 first place Silver Dome Awards. 

Named after the iconic dome on the Illinois State Capitol, the Silver Dome Awards recognize the “Best of the Best” in Illinois broadcasting, according to the IBA. Entries are judged by markets by out-of-state professional broadcasters in similar size markets.

13 WREX competes in the Medium Market TV competition, which includes stations in six different television markets across the state of Illinois. The winners were announced in late December. 

13 WREX was nominated for 15 awards. Here's a look at the winners: 

Best Local Program - Series or Documentary

  • Stroll on State - WREX Staff

Best TV Continuing Coverage

  • Belvidere police accused of systemic abuse of power, excessive force - Kristin Crowley, WREX Staff

Best TV Investigative Report

Best TV Light Feature 

  • Putting mail-in voting to the test - Kristin Crowley, William Ingalls, Josh Morgan 

Best Use of Non-Broadcast Media 

  • 13 WREX Digital Projects - Andy Carrigan, WREX Staff

Best Photojournalist

  • Life after miscarriage: Women bravely share stories of loss and healing - Mary Sugden, Kyle Yonkers, Robert Burke, Kurtis Lawler, Josh Morgan 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com