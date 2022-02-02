13 WREX mourns the loss of long-time engineer Gerry Meinders

(WREX) — The 13 WREX family is in mourning following the loss of our former chief engineer, Gerry Meinders.
Gerry passed away with his wife by his side early Wednesday morning.
In a career that spanned decades, Gerry was the longest serving employee in 13 WREX history.
He started with the station in 1963 as an engineer and was promoted during his tenure.
After his retirement, Gerry continued to work at 13 WREX on a part-time basis with former chief engineers Dan Whaely, Peter Gungel and current chief Engineer Phil Holton as the station transitioned ownership.
"Gerry loved what he did and loved this station. We loved Gerry, too. He got to do what he loved here for 59 years and WREX is better because of it!" General Manager Ed Reams said following Gerry's passing.
Funeral services for Gerry Meinders are pending.
As we reflect on Gerry’s life and legacy, we will continue to honor his work by serving the community he loved so much.