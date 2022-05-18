13 WREX honored with a regional Murrow Award, only Rockford station recognized

13 WREX has been honored with a regional Murrow Award.
13 WREX has been honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for Sports Director Derek Bayne’s story highlighting the Rock Valley College softball team’s mission to honor their former teammate, Summer Amman, who passed away prior to their season starting. Amman’s loss inspired the team to shine a spotlight on mental health and started important conversations about its invisible and debilitating effects.
The Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, recognize stories that “uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalist as a service to the community.”
Region 7 stations represent the states of Illinois and Indiana.
Each regional winner will advance to compete in the National Murrow Awards, which will be announced in the coming months.