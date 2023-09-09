13 WREX honored by Illinois News Broadcasters Association for Best Station, third year in a row

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. — The Illinois News Broadcasters Association (INBA) announced Saturday evening, 13 WREX has received their Crystal Mic Award as Illinois’ “Station of the Year.” (Small Market)

13 WREX was also honored by the INBA in four other categories, which included winning the Paul Davis Award for “Best Newscast.”

"I am so proud of the 13 WREX team! This is a tremendous honor and it highlights the hard work our team puts in each and every day! As we celebrate our 70th year serving the Stateline, these honors inspire us to continue to reach for excellence for many decades to come,” said Ed Reams, Vice President and General Manager of WREX-TV.

The station was also honored with two first-place Crystal Mic Awards for “Breaking News Coverage” and “Best Digital Presence.”

In addition, 13 WREX Anchor and Investigative Reporter William Ingalls was honored for his investigation into the impacts of the explosion at Chemtool’s Rockton campus in 2021.

“The Crystal Mic Awards highlight the tremendous work broadcast journalists across Illinois produce every single day. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions. These achievements reinforce our commitment of being a voice for the communities and people of the Stateline,” said Gregory Deffenbaugh, News Director of 13 WREX.

Note: This is the third year in a row 13 WREX has been honored with the INBA’s Crystal Mic Award for “Station of the Year,” second year in a row for “Best Newscast” and “Best Digital Presence.”

13 WREX (WREX-TV) is owned and operated by Allen Media Group - Broadcasting.