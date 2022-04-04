13 WREX and Illinois broadcasters team up to raise funds for Ukraine

CHICAGO (WREX) — Broadcasters in Illinois are joining efforts to help raise funds for Ukraine—including us here at 13 WREX.
ILLINOIS HELPS UKRAINE is a joint initiative fundraising campaign between the Ukraine Institute of Modern Art and the Illinois Broadcasters Association to benefit Ukraine.
Starting Monday, April 4, television stations and radio stations across the state are joining forces to help encourage Illinoisans to help out by donating to UNICEF USA A at www.unicefusa.org/illinois.
Contributions can also be made by accessing a QR code that will be displayed during public service announcements and various news stories.
UNICEF is a non-profit organization that advocates for the well-being of children and families all over the world and is currently dedicating resources to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
The goal of ILLINOIS HELPS UKRAINE is to raise $1,000,000 with all proceeds going to UNICEF.