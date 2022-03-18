 Skip to main content
13 WREX 2022 Golf Card on sale now!

2022 Golf Card.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the calendar gets set to mark the beginning of spring, 13 WREX has unveiled a brand new golf card for 2022!

You will get 18 holes of golf and a cart at seven of our area's best golf courses for just $139. That's more than 50% off the actual regular price of playing all seven of these courses:

  • Fairways Golf Course
  • Krueger Haskell Golf Course
  • PrairieView Golf Club
  • River Heights Golf Course
  • Silver Ridge Golf Course
  • Sycamore Park District Golf Club
  • Wolf Hollow Golf Course

There are limited cards available! You can order yours now right now by clicking here

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com