100th anniversary Illinois police squad cars premiere

STERLING – In honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Illinois State Police, each of the 21 districts received a commemorative squad car inspired by the squad cars utilized in the early 1950s.
A commemorative five-pointed star was issued to every Illinois trooper to wear on their uniform for 2022.
Each police district was given the ability to assign the squad car to a Trooper within their district. District 1 Captain Matthew Hodgdon chose Trooper Josh Vos for the honor.
“Trooper Vos is very deserving of being assigned our 100th Anniversary squad car,” said Captain Hodgdon. “His work ethic, professionalism, and dedication make him an excellent choice.”
With an exterior throwback to the classic black and white squad cars, the interior of the 100th anniversary squad is outfitted with today’s technology including an in-car computer, a StarCom21 radio capable of communicating with any Trooper in Illinois, front and rear speed detection radar, and an LED light bar.
The 100th Anniversary squad car will be on patrol through Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties. Also look for the car to be on display at local community events throughout the year.