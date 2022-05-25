ROCKFORD -- State Senator Steve Stadelman has announced more than $1 million in workforce recovery grants will soon come to Rockford to aid a population struggling with unemployment.
“We are supporting jobs programs in our district that will help employ people across our community with good paying jobs to support themselves and their families,” said Stadelman (D-Rockford).
“This investment comes at a time when businesses are contending with rising inflation and a post-COVID economy. It’s pertinent we take action to help address the workforce issues present in our state.”
$1,175,000 in workforce recovery investments will divide up to the Rockford community in the forms of:
- $300,000 to The City of Rockford
- $575,000 to YWCA Northwestern Illinois
- $300,000 to Comprehensive Community Solutions Inc.
“YWCA Northwestern Illinois is thrilled to receive this grant to develop and launch YW TechLab. Of the 12,000 families we work with annually, a majority of them do not earn a living wage,” said Kris L. Machajewski, president & CEO of YWCA Northwestern Illinois.
“It has always been our goal to bring those who need our services to a place of economic self-sufficiency, the best way we can do that is to provide them with a new skillset that will launch them into careers that pay a living wage, while building equity in IT and STEM fields.”
The grants will be used for ongoing support during career-matching and training.
Workforce partners will use the grants to provide barrier-reducing resources to applicants like transportation, childcare support, and schoolbooks.
The grants will focus on low-income communities, aiming to provide individuals the opportunity to earn a post-secondary or an industry-recognized credential or certification.
Recovery grants will also support industries that have struggled with pandemic labor shortages, such as construction or I.T.
The new grant funding comes through both the American Rescue Plan Act and the Job Training and Development Program that serves more than 44 community-based organizations that help more than 2,500 individuals.