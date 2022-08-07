 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on already wet
ground is possible as more heavy rain is likely within the region
tonight into Monday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways that could cause impacts to the
Monday morning commute. Flooding along creeks and small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will likely increase in coverage for at least parts of
northern Illinois later this evening into overnight. There is
high uncertainty where specifically in the region this heavy
rainfall will occur and how much will fall, though there are
indications of near 2 inch hourly rainfall rates being likely
with any thunderstorms. Where the ground is already wet from
thunderstorms earlier today, this will create an increased
flash flood threat.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

&&

Tom & Jerry's to open new location in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A popular local restaurant may soon be getting a new location.

Loves Park is expected to approve an ordinance this week which would bring a Tom & Jerry's location to E. Riverside Blvd. in front of the Blain's Farm & Fleet.

The city council will hear the proposal in their meeting on Monday. While the ordinance is on it's first reading, the council is expected to suspend the rules and allow the new development to move forward.

Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury believes the new location will open "relatively soon."

The new location would be the restaurant's third in the Rockford area, located between the E. State St. and Illinois Rt. 173 locations.

You can read the entire agenda for Monday's Loves Park City Council meeting here.

