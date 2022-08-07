Tom & Jerry's to open new location in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A popular local restaurant may soon be getting a new location.
Loves Park is expected to approve an ordinance this week which would bring a Tom & Jerry's location to E. Riverside Blvd. in front of the Blain's Farm & Fleet.
The city council will hear the proposal in their meeting on Monday. While the ordinance is on it's first reading, the council is expected to suspend the rules and allow the new development to move forward.
Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury believes the new location will open "relatively soon."
The new location would be the restaurant's third in the Rockford area, located between the E. State St. and Illinois Rt. 173 locations.
You can read the entire agenda for Monday's Loves Park City Council meeting here.