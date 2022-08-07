Tom & Jerry's to open new location in Loves Park

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on already wet ground is possible as more heavy rain is likely within the region tonight into Monday morning. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways that could cause impacts to the Monday morning commute. Flooding along creeks and small streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rain will likely increase in coverage for at least parts of northern Illinois later this evening into overnight. There is high uncertainty where specifically in the region this heavy rainfall will occur and how much will fall, though there are indications of near 2 inch hourly rainfall rates being likely with any thunderstorms. Where the ground is already wet from thunderstorms earlier today, this will create an increased flash flood threat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields. &&