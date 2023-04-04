Tom Heister projected to be next Pecatonica Village President

PECATONICA — The Village of Pecatonica has decided who will make key decisions over the next four years.
Tom Heister is projected to stay in as Pecatonica's Village President after he was named interim president by the board last year.
With all precincts reporting, Heister won 77% of the vote compared to his challenger and local businessman Greg Hachmeister.
Pecatonica will look to put a difficult 2022 behind it after the two top police officers in the village's department were criminally charged and the village president Bill Smull resigned due to health reasons, but was also kicked out of the American Legion for misuse of funds.
Now, Matt Summers will lead the police department when he takes over in late April and Heister will now have the backing of voters to run the city.
Heister told WREX in an interview before the election that his top focus will be to improve aging infrastructure across the village. He also believed his ability to listen to citizens made him the best choice to lead Pecatonica the next four years.
"I'm very open minded and I listen to everyone," Heister said. "It is not my village, or anybody else's, it belongs to the people of the village. You have to be open minded enough to hear them hear their concerns, respect their concerns, and trying what you do what you can do to fulfill their request. You know, because if, if you're close minded, you will never get anything done that the people want."
*Even with all precincts reporting, the election is not finalized until two weeks after election day when the county clerk has had time to review the ballots.