Tom Heister projected to be next Pecatonica Village President

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued
a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Wisconsin...

Rock River At Afton affecting Winnebago and Rock Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 145 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon and continue rising to 9.5 feet Monday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 03/14/1985.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.70  1 am 4/05   9.2  9.3  9.3  9.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.82  5 pm 4/04         0.12       9.50  7 pm 4/11


&&

Tom Heister projected to be next Pecatonica Village President

Heister pic

PECATONICA — The Village of Pecatonica has decided who will make key decisions over the next four years.

Tom Heister is projected to stay in as Pecatonica's Village President after he was named interim president by the board last year.

With all precincts reporting, Heister won 77% of the vote compared to his challenger and local businessman Greg Hachmeister.

Pecatonica will look to put a difficult 2022 behind it after the two top police officers in the village's department were criminally charged and the village president Bill Smull resigned due to health reasons, but was also kicked out of the American Legion for misuse of funds.

Now, Matt Summers will lead the police department when he takes over in late April and Heister will now have the backing of voters to run the city.

Heister told WREX in an interview before the election that his top focus will be to improve aging infrastructure across the village. He also believed his ability to listen to citizens made him the best choice to lead Pecatonica the next four years.

"I'm very open minded and I listen to everyone," Heister said. "It is not my village, or anybody else's, it belongs to the people of the village. You have to be open minded enough to hear them hear their concerns, respect their concerns, and trying what you do what you can do to fulfill their request. You know, because if, if you're close minded, you will never get anything done that the people want."

*Even with all precincts reporting, the election is not finalized until two weeks after election day when the county clerk has had time to review the ballots.

