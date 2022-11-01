 Skip to main content
Tom Heister named new acting village president of Pecatonica

PECATONICA (WREX) — After Bill Smull's sudden resignation as village president, the Pecatonica Village Board named Tom Heister to act as the village's leader until the local elections on April 4.

Smull cited health reasons for his resignation, but American Legion Post 197 Captain Joe Musso told WREX that he reported Smull for misuse of funds during Smull's time at the legion. We've reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff and sent a Freedom of Information Act Request to confirm those allegations but have not heard back at this time.

The village board voted unanimously for Heister to take over in the interim.

Heister told WREX that plans to be a leader the village needs, and said he believes there's a good energy between trustees. We asked him to explain why he feels that way, and said people who don't understand the energy haven't been to the meetings.

"Because those same people have not been at every meeting to hear what is discussed at every meeting to understand the energy I'm talking about," Heister said.

We also asked him if he believed Smull's reason for resigning being health related. Heister responded, "That's what he told us, yes."

