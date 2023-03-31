Tom Heister and Greg Hachmeister look to lead Pecatonica following Bill Smull's resignation

PECATONICA — The Village of Pecatonica has an earlier-than-expected election for their next leader after Bill Smull's resignation last year.
We asked both candidates, current Interim Village President Tom Heister and local businessman Greg Hachmeister the same five questions and here's how they answered:
Why are you running?
Tom Heister: So I feel I'm a strong leader. We've started a lot of projects that I would love to see finished. And, you know, I know what's going on with those projects, you know, firsthand, and everything that went into them, and what it's going to take to complete those projects.
Greg Hachmeister: Well, for several years, the mayoral race in this community has gone on contested. I want to bring fresh ideas to the board.
What's the biggest challenge facing Pecatonica?
Tom Heister: I would say our streets, a lot of our streets, even though we did a lot of street work last two years, a lot of our streets are still in disrepair, and they they need a lot of work. We did just file for $2.5 million grant, hopefully to get Third Street done out here, which is a truck route. So but I would say the streets are the biggest concern.
Greg Hachmeister: I believe in light of our recent corruption, transparency is an important issue. Competence and trust needs to be reestablished with our citizens.
What's one thing you would want to change if you're elected?
Tom Heister: it's a Pecatonica. And by that, I mean, for all of us to work together, the village, all the clubs, the organizations, the school, everything, I think we can be a lot better and a lot stronger community if we all work together. And that is something I would work very hard at to achieve.
Greg Hachmeister: Pecatonica has many fine citizens. truly listening to their ideas and concerns will be an open door policy.
What separates you from your opponent?
Tom Heister: My opponent really hasn't said what his plans are. So I don't really know. But I would say just the leadership skills. You know, because you have to listen, to hear and not to respond. And, you know, you have to have an open mind. And with him, some of the conversation I've had with him, I have not recognized that. But so I don't really know what so I don't know what his plans are. My plans are to move forward with the projects we have started. And, you know, just get the community working together again. You know, we're a small community, we've spent a lot of money the last few years. So our projects are going to be minimal. So I think we need to work in different directions to get everybody together to keep the community strong.
Greg Hachmeister: Well, I'm a lifelong resident in this community I've lived with and I realize the many historical developments that go along the way. And they they influence our everyday decisions. And additionally, I wasn't appointed to the board by former village president Bill Smull.
What makes you the right person for the job?
Tom Heister: I'm very open minded. And I listen to everyone. It is not my village, or anybody else's, it belongs to the people of the village. You have to be open minded enough to hear them hear their concerns, respect their concerns, and trying what you do what you can do to fulfill their request. You know, because if, if you're close minded, you will never get anything done that the people want.
Greg Hachmeister: I'm a main street businessman. Then president a of Hack's Auction and Reality, a family owned and operated business for 60 years. We continually support and donate to our many organizations have been honored to serve on the Board of Directors of the Durand state bank for 26 years. I've gained finance knowledge and oversight that I will bring to the board.