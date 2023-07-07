Tips to stay cool during July's National Extreme Heat Safety Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security has some easy tips to stay cool during July, National Extreme Heat Safety Month.

“Illinois has many days of sweltering high heat including several 100-degree days,” explained IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Know the differences and prevent heat cramps, heat illness, and heat stroke.”

Extreme heat is defined as two to three days of heat and humidity with successive 90+ degree days.

In July 1995, 700 deaths in the Chicagoland area were due to a heat wave.

Illinois State Climatologists believe that typically, over 300 people die from heat every year.

Heat is responsible for the highest number of deaths every year from weather-related hazards in Illinois.

Extreme heat safety awareness tips include:

Around 40% of unwanted heat buildup in homes is through windows

Use awnings or curtains to help deflect the sun

Fans will move air around, but does not lower your temperature

Use air conditioning inside your home or visit a store or local mall

Urban homes are more at risk of extreme heat, so know where your local cooling shelter is

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing

Avoid strenuous activity during midday hours

Hydrate with water, not caffeinated or alcoholic beverages

Never leave children or pets in a car

Become trained in first aid to help when someone is suffering from heat illness

Make sure to check on neighbors, friends, family, and the elderly who are more vulnerable to extreme heat.

To learn the differences between a heat watch and a heat warning, visit this webpage from the National Weather Service.

More Extreme Heat tips can be found on the Ready Illinois website.