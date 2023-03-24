Tips to keep your family safe after several fires reported in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a house fire turned fatal this past weekend and over seven Rockford fires happened in one week, Rockford Fire Department is emphasizing the importance of fire safety, especially in your home.
"Unfortunately we did have a fatality on Sunday, and unfortunately again there were no functioning smoke detectors that alerted prior to that at the time of the fire," Fire Prevention Department's Arson Investigator, Michael Schnaper, said.
The number one thing to do is ensure your safety have a working smoke detector, one that you cannot remove batteries, and has a sealed 10-year lithium battery inside.
This is required by Illinois law, beginning on January 1, 2023.
Schnaper says to check that your smoke detector is working at least once a month.
According to Rockford Fire, having a working smoke detector can lower the chances of a fire becoming deadly by 50 percent.
There are other ways that your family can prepare and plan to be safe in the event of a fire, with Rockford Fire's motto being, "No one plans to fail, but a lot of people fail to plan."
"Make sure that your entire family knows two ways out of the building, make sure they know where the fire extinguisher is if you have a very small fire. Anything bigger than the small fire, your job is to get out," Schnaper said.
"Make sure everyone knows a common meeting place outside of your home, that is a safe distance away, so you don't get harmed by the fire, but is close enough so you can be held accountable when we arrive to the fire."
Along with safety preparation and planning, there are many mistakes that families might be making concerning fire safety, without knowing.
This includes overloading power outlets or power strips and leaving space heaters, candles and stoves on while unattended.
"There are people overloading outlets with too many electrical appliances, whether its a space heater, computer, television, or refrigerator," Schnaper said.
"Just because you made it so that an outlet has more than two plugs in it, doesn't mean [that] it can handle the electrical strain of those things."
The Rockford Fire Department will be hosting a special event in the N. Central Ave. Neighborhood where this fatal fire took place.
Firefighters will go door to door ensuring that citizens of the neighborhood have the correct safety measures in place. The event will be held on Saturday, April 1st.