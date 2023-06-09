Tips from first responders on summer temperatures and unattended car passengers

With the hot summer months just around the corner, local first responders are warning residents on how quickly the inside of unattended vehicles can get in minutes, resulting in heat strokes with pets or unattended children.
Freeport Fire recently completed a test with outdoor temperatures in the 80s that resulted in car temperatures going above 140 degrees in just 20 minutes.
“Temperatures can end up in the extreme in cars that are enclosed with the windows up and have children in them or pets, or even potentially seniors,” the Deputy Chief for Freeport Fire, Scott Stykel said.
“It's of significance in that those temperatures can lead to death.”
According to Freeport Fire, children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults. Death can occur at only 107 degrees.
According to The Weather Channel, the hottest outdoor temperature in the world reached 134 degrees in Death Valley, California. Inside a vehicle, thats over 140 degrees.
“104 degrees is dangerous for a child, when you think of just a temperature and internal temperature, you know, they can start to shut down, they can start to lose consciousness at 107 degrees,” Stykel said.
“Tissue death and death itself can be a result of that.”
According to Freeport Fire, some people might not think twice about leaving their child in the car, even if its for two minutes to grab something in your home.
The outdoor temperatures can be deceiving.
“People want to get tasks done. They're happy when their kids are kind of asleep or napping,” Stykel said.
“So they think “I'm going to take the groceries in, I'm just going to run in, I'll do a task,” they get distracted. They forget and then tragedy is a result of that.”
Stykel shared some other tips, to stay smart, and safe, as extreme heat comes in the months ahead.
“Hydrate, take water with you, [and] make sure that you're using your air conditioner, and upgrading that through a mechanic so it works properly,” Stykel said.
“Leave your pets at home, if you're planning on running errands. There are places that are pet friendly stores.”