Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens holds annual fundraiser September 17

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On September 17, The Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens will hold their annual fundraiser, "Tinker Visions in the Gardens" from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for two people online or by calling 815-964-2424.
The program will feature four speakers including State Representative Maurice West and Executive Director of the Rockford Park District Jay Sandine.
The afternoon will be accompanied by free appetizer pizza from Lino's and a dessert table sponsored by Nothing Bundt Cakes, with wine and beer available for purchase.
Live music will be provided by the JB Project.
Attendees can also tour the first floor of the Tinker Swiss Cottage.
Funds raised through the event will ensured the continued care and keeping of the Cottage.
The building was built in 1865 near the founding site of Rockford.
The museum opened in 1943 for daily tours, rentals, and educational programming.