Time for Transparency: Beloit mom calls for change after son's murder

BELOIT (WREX) — Jion Broomfield was a quiet kid growing up.
His mother Theresa Jackson describes him as a calm spirit committed to those close to him but doesn't often go out of his way to interact with strangers.
"He loved basketball, he hated school so he struggled with school but he pushed and graduated."
Broomfield graduated from Beloit Memorial High School last year, accomplishing something Jackson always wanted for her son.
"It was the proudest day of his life but he did that for me. I wanted him to graduate. I wanted that more than anything," Jackson said.
Jackson raised her kids, including Broomfield, to make sure they didn't become another statistic.
However, on January 29, 2022, Jackson got the new every parent dreads.
"Some of his family were getting calls first and then one of his friends called me saying 'you need to come to the hospital, Jion's been shot,'" Jackson said.
Broomfield was shot in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School during a basketball game.
His entire family relive the pain every time they recall learning of the shooting.
"She (mom) called me and the first thing I said was please don't tell me Jion had anything to do with that because he had just asked me about it," Broomfield's sister Lakeia Jackson said.
"What I heard on the phone from my mom was just terrifying."
When Theresa Jackson got to the hospital to see her son, she was first told it was just a leg wound but the story quickly turned to a much more severe ending.
"I asked so this is just a leg injury is what you're telling me. They said yes he's stable. The police department told me this, he's stable but he's not cooperating with us," Jackson said.
"One of the police officers told my daughter he was hit in a major artery. Then the doctor came out and told me he didn't make. Of course I went AWOL because that's not the information they gave to me."
Broomfield, just 18-year-old, died from his injuries.
"I'm just so hurt, I'm angry. I'm in shock. I just can't believe that my brother is gone," Broomfield's sister Shaleika Griffin said.
Her son's death left Jackson with so many emotions.
Hurt, loss, sadness and anger.
"I'm angry. He was my son. The pain that you feel is indescribable," Jackson said.
Broomfield's death capped off a violent week for the City of Beloit.
Three murders in less than four days, two of them deadly shootings.
For perspective, the city had four gun related homicides in 2020 and just two in 2021.
It's a stretch of violence Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says the city hasn't seen in close to eight years.
"When I look back at history in 2014 we had a situation where we did have two homicides in 24 hours. So let's look at the game plan of how we are working through this and working through that," Sayles said.
Since being sworn in as chief, Sayles has pushed the message of community policing.
He's wanted to build a connection between civilians and law enforcement to solve crimes.
"We have a great community here in the city of Beloit and it's that small fraction that 1-2% of our community members that's creating these problems," Sayles said.
"It's not just the police department's community, It's not just the community's community. It's our community together."
In the case of Broomfield's murder, Sayles held a press conference the following day calling on the community to help, particularly because surveillance video from the night of the shooting shows dozens people around the scene.
"Police departments across the country respond to calls and we are rarely there when it happens. There were 30-40 people there that day in the parking lot that seen what happened. We need them to come forward," Sayles said.
Ultimately, community tips helped Beloit Police track down a suspect in Broomfield's murder, 19-year-old Amaree Goodall.
However, Jackson and her family need to see more.
They are calling for law enforcement to push harder to build thrust in the community.
"What I think needs to happen is the police need to build a better report with the citizens," Jackson said.
"I need answers. You're not moving fast enough for me."
The violent stretch in January has led Beloit Police to schedule community meetings throughout the month of March.
These aim to allow people to sit down and hear from their law enforcement leaders, learning more about crime statistics as well as guidelines on why/how police are able to do certain things.
Chief Sayles hopes this will provide the transparency the community is asking for.
"We invite our community partners to move out to hear what we have to say and even give us some ideas they may see on a daily basis that we can prevent from going on in our city," Sayles said.
The next community meetings at Wednesday, March 23 at Hackett Elementary School and Thursday, March 24 at Merrill Community Center both running 6-7:30 p.m.