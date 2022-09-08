Tiger is seeking a companion to hangout, snuggle and play with

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet the newest home seeker - Tiger. This tabby cat is not only looking for a place to call home but someone to hangout, snuggle and play with.
Tiger is a one of a kind. This 16-year-old feline has been in and out of the shelter through no fault of his own. But he is ready to snuggle up in his golden years.
This spry guy is 16-years-young and came to the Winnebago County Animal Shelter due to the unfortunate passing of his owner. This isn't Tiger's first time at the shelter. He initially came to the shelter all the way back in 2007 as a stray.
Tiger is now looking for a family to get back to and love forever. He's looking for a safe place to curl up, sleep and play. He can’t wait to meet you, so come to the shelter during our open hours and meet Tiger and other pets ready to find new homes.
As a Golden Whiskers member, Tiger's adoption fee is partially sponsored by WCAS Auxiliary and just $20!
But remember, from Thursday through Saturday, if you adopt Tiger or any other adult cat at the shelter it's just $5 instead of $20. It's a part of the reduced-fee adoption event to free up space.
Staff say capacity is critically full and they need help getting cats and kittens into loving homes. Click here to learn more and what you need to adopt.