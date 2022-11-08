 Skip to main content
Thursday's Winnebago County Board Meeting to be held virtually

Winnebago-County-Board
By Josh Morgan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's meeting of the Winnebago County Board will be held virtually as repairs continue to the Winnebago County Courthouse in downtown Rockford.

The meeting, held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, will be held virtually instead of the 8th floor of the courthouse building, which suffered damage from a large fire in the basement Saturday night.

That fire, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley, was started by Larry Lee Wilkins, who is charged with aggravated arson and criminal damage to state supported property.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli, in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, says no other future meetings have been affected.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about the move, you are asked to call the Winnebago County Board Office at (815) 319-4225.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

