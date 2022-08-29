 Skip to main content
Three young males arrested after car burglary

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD — On Sunday, three juvenile males were arrested after burglarizing a car in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street in Rockford. 

At approximately 6:40 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the call of an in-progress burglary in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street.

Officers found three male juvenile suspects, who were ultimately released to parental guardians. 

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the charges listed below. 

Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford

Burglary to a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer

Juvenile Male, 17, Elgin

Burglary to a Motor Vehicle

Juvenile Male, 10, Rockford

Burglary to a Motor Vehicle

