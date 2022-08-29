Three young males arrested after car burglary

ROCKFORD — On Sunday, three juvenile males were arrested after burglarizing a car in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street in Rockford.
At approximately 6:40 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the call of an in-progress burglary in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street.
Officers found three male juvenile suspects, who were ultimately released to parental guardians.
After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the charges listed below.
Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford
Burglary to a Motor Vehicle
Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer
Juvenile Male, 17, Elgin
Burglary to a Motor Vehicle
Juvenile Male, 10, Rockford
Burglary to a Motor Vehicle