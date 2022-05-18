Three-year-old identified as victim in school bus crash

CARY (WREX) — Authorities have identified a three-year-old boy as the victim of a crash involving a school bus earlier this week.
The McHenry County Coroner says the child died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash.
The crash happened near Cherry St. and Hill St. in Cary Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One student was on the bus at the time of the crash. Neither the student or the bus driver were injured.
The McHenry County Coroner's Office says they are continuing to work collaboratively with Cary Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team during the investigation.