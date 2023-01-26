Three vehicles damaged following overnight fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Crews were on scene after a detached garage caught fire overnight.
It happened in the 1500 Block of 16th Ave. behind a duplex just before 2 a.m.
When fire crews arrived, they found a 4-vehicle garage in flames, according to a release.
Two vehicles were parked inside the garage, and one van was parked close by. The vehicles inside were a total loss and the van sustained moderate damage with an estimated loss of $60,000.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.