Three teens arrested in Freeport after after high-speed stolen car chase

FREEPORT (WREX) — Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, a Freeport Police officer tried to stop a black 2006 Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen in Chicago earlier that day.
The vehicle drove off from the stop and was pursued through the City of Freeport and eventually onto U.S. Route 20.
A Stephenson County Sheriff's deputy and Freeport Police officer pursued the offending car until it stopped near Conger Road in Winnebago County.
During the pursuit on Route 20, the car was traveling at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
After the car stopped, five suspects ran away, but only three were arrested.
One of the suspects who was arrested, a 16-year-old Chicago male juvenile, had a backpack containing four firearms.
The firearms consisted if a loaded AR15 rifle and three semi-automatic pistols.
Two of the semi-automatic pistols were loaded.
Additionally, one of the loaded semi-automatic pistols appeared to have been altered to enable fully-automatic fire.
One of the firearms was also found to have been reported stolen in Gary, Indiana.
As a result of the investigation, three suspects were charged with criminal offenses.
Two suspects were transported to Stephenson County Jail and a male juvenile was taken to Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.
One of the adult suspects later posted bond and was released. The other adult suspect is still being held in lieu of bond.
Male Juvenile, 16, Chicago
Possession of Firearm Without Requisite FOID - Felony
Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon (under 21 yrs. of age) - Felony
Resisting a Peace Officer - Misdemeanor
Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor
Anthony R. Ramsey Jr., 18, Chicago
Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon (under 21 yrs. of age) - Felony
Resisting a Peace Officer - Misdemeanor
Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle - Misdemeanor
Bond: $75,000 – 10% applies
Brian E. Robinson Jr., 19, Chicago
Resisting a Peace Officer - Misdemeanor
Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle - Misdemeanor
Bond Posted: $1,000 – 10% applies
The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial, at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.