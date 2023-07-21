Three Rockford teens arrested for stolen car, 2 loaded guns

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Three teens were arrested after being seen in a stolen car Thursday afternoon in Rockford.
On Thursday, July 20 around 2:40 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers were in the area of Sunnyside Avenue and Richmond Street where they saw a car reported stolen out of Montgomery.
The car stopped and multiple men left the car and ran away.
Two 17-year-old males were found in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue and arrested.
At the same time, SCOPE officers saw 18-year-old Rockford resident Kalen Watkins crawl into a window of a home in the 3200 block of Montrose Avenue.
Watkins was arrested a short time later.
During the investigation, SCOPE officers were able to find two loaded handguns.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
- Kalen Watkins, 18, Rockford
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
Resisting Arrest
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (4 counts)
- Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
Resisting Arrest
- Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)
Resisting Arrest