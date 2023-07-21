 Skip to main content
Three Rockford teens arrested for stolen car, 2 loaded guns

  Updated
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Three teens were arrested after being seen in a stolen car Thursday afternoon in Rockford.

On Thursday, July 20 around 2:40 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers were in the area of Sunnyside Avenue and Richmond Street where they saw a car reported stolen out of Montgomery.

The car stopped and multiple men left the car and ran away.

Two 17-year-old males were found in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue and arrested.

At the same time, SCOPE officers saw 18-year-old Rockford resident Kalen Watkins crawl into a window of a home in the 3200 block of Montrose Avenue.

Watkins was arrested a short time later.

During the investigation, SCOPE officers were able to find two loaded handguns.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

  • Kalen Watkins, 18, Rockford
    Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
    Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
    Resisting Arrest
    Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (4 counts)

  • Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford
    Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle
    Resisting Arrest

  • Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford
    Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)
    Resisting Arrest

