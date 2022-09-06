 Skip to main content
Three Rockford men resist arrest at party in condemned building

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday, September 4, three Rockford male residents were taken into custody surrounding charges of Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass to Property.

Around 2:55 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a condemned property in the 700 block of North Church Street for reports of a large party.

Partygoers were inside and outside of the building with armed subjects and people fighting.

Officers found two handguns, in plain sight, inside of an unoccupied car. 

A male suspect, later identified as Darryl Fultz, tried to get into the vehicle and resisted arrest while being taken into custody. 

While trying to take Fultz into custody, a large crowd surrounded the officers. 

Two individuals, later identified as Christen Abron and Lamar Foat.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Darryl Fultz, 38, Rockford

Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)

No Valid FOID

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

Christen Abron, 31, Rockford

Criminal Trespass to Property

Resisting Arrest

Lamar Foat, 27, Rockford

Criminal Trespass to Property

Resisting Arrest

