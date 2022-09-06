Three Rockford men resist arrest at party in condemned building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday, September 4, three Rockford male residents were taken into custody surrounding charges of Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass to Property.
Around 2:55 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a condemned property in the 700 block of North Church Street for reports of a large party.
Partygoers were inside and outside of the building with armed subjects and people fighting.
Officers found two handguns, in plain sight, inside of an unoccupied car.
A male suspect, later identified as Darryl Fultz, tried to get into the vehicle and resisted arrest while being taken into custody.
While trying to take Fultz into custody, a large crowd surrounded the officers.
Two individuals, later identified as Christen Abron and Lamar Foat.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Darryl Fultz, 38, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)
No Valid FOID
Resisting Arrest
Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver
Christen Abron, 31, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to Property
Resisting Arrest
Lamar Foat, 27, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to Property
Resisting Arrest