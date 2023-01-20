Three people stabbed in Chicago restaurant on Wendesday

CHICAGO (WREX) — At least Three people were stabbed during an altercation at a restaurant in Chicago Wednesday night.
Once police arrived on the scene and they found a man outside the Avondale restaurant who had been stabbed in the a in the abdomen.
They say the man was involved in an argument with another person and was stabbed with a sharp object.
That victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Two other men who attempted to intervene and were also stabbed, One of them was stabbed in the wrist, while the other was stabbed in the elbow.
Both were taken to two area hospitals in condition.