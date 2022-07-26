 Skip to main content
Three people sent to local hospital after two-car crash in Boone County on Monday

Boone County Crash

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Three people were sent to a local hospital with injuries after a car crash in Boone County on Monday.

Emergency crews from the Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to a two-car crash Monday night just before 6 p.m.

It happened at the intersection of Squaw Prairie Road and Poplar Grove Road.

According to emergency crews, three people suffered minor to severe injuries and the cars have moderate damage.

The investigation into what caused the crash in ongoing. Officials say the Boone County Sheriff's Office, OSF Lifeline Ambulance and North Boone Ambulance all assisted. 

